2009 Smart Fortwo Hayabusa Swap - $6,000

Photo : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

Those who want to make a Smart Fortwo stupid fun sometimes cram a motorcycle engine in the back. However, it’s not easy to actually mate a Smart with a motorcycle. Have you ever wanted a Smart Fortwo powered by a Suzuki Hayabusa engine, but don’t want to go through that whole process of building it yourself? Well, this car might be the ticket for you.



While the conversion isn’t finished, it runs, drives and is way faster than any stock Smart. The seller recommends it to be used for drag racing, drifting and for burnouts. It looks like it’ll need a few things to be finished like the interior cleaned up and a solution for no reverse gear. But you can do a smoke show right now with it.

This burnout machine is for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Piggott, Arkansas, for $6,000.