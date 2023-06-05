An absolutely bonkers report out Monday from the news outlet Debrief details the efforts of a former U.S. intelligence agent to bring to light an 80-plus-year cover up about the truth about UFOs or, as they are now known, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

David Charles Grusch isn’t just some guy waving signs on a street corner in D.C.; he’s a decorated war veteran who worked with both the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, where he worked as on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force with top clearance levels.

Grusch turned over classified information to the Intelligence Community Inspector General and C ongress in a effort to shed light on UAPs for the American public. His claims of what is being kept hidden from the American people are startling:

Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said. In filing his complaint, Grusch is represented by a lawyer who served as the original Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG). “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said, referencing information he provided Congress and the current ICIG. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.” In accordance with protocols, Grusch provided the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review at the Department of Defense with the information he intended to disclose to us. His on-the-record statements were all “cleared for open publication” on April 4 and 6, 2023, in documents provided to us. [...] Grusch prepared many briefs on unidentified aerial phenomena for Congress while in government and helped draft the language on UAP for the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act, spearheaded by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Marco Rubio and signed into law by President Biden in December 2022. The provision states that any person with relevant UAP information can inform Congress without retaliation, regardless of any previous non-disclosure agreements. In his statements cleared for publication by the Pentagon in April, Grusch asserted that UFO “legacy programs” have long been concealed within “multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities.” He said he reported to Congress on the existence of a decades-long “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”﻿



According to reporting from Debrief , Grusch has the support of the intelligence community firmly on his side, as well as other whistleblowers who remain unidentified. His quality as an intelligence officer and his character were routinely affirmed in Debrief’s reporting by folks like a retired army Colonel and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. He has retired from intelligence work.



He wasn’t the only person in the intelligence community with deep, detailed knowledge of UAPs to come forward:

Jonathan Grey is a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community with a Top-Secret Clearance who currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), where the analysis of UAP has been his focus. Previously he had experience serving Private Aerospace and Department of Defense Special Directive Task Forces. “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” Grey said. “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”﻿



The federal government has slowly been acknowledging the existence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (formally known as UFOs) for a few years now, albeit with more shrugs than answers. The U.S. Navy and Airforce, C ongress and NASA are all working on the problem, with hearings and new special investigative offices kicking off renewed interest in the phenomenon.

Read the entire report from Debrief here.