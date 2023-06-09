Aliens are in the news and on our minds again, especially for folks in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a police body cam caught footage of a strange falling light in the sky moments before a family called 911 about strange creatures in their backyard .

The event happened back in late April, but footage has only recently come to light. A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer captured a strange blue light streaking across the night sky while speaking to another citizen.

Just 40 minutes after the streak disappeared, the Vegas police department received a strange call, from 8NewNow:

Caller: There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller told a dispatcher. Dispatcher: OK, where is this on your property? Caller: In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified. Dispatcher: So, there’s two people, there’s two subjects in your backyard? Caller: Correct and they’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human. Dispatcher: OK.﻿



The light was backed up by several people on the property and was reported by people in California, Nevada, and Utah, not to mention police body cam footage. An officer who saw the light and another officer were dispatched to the home and arrived about a half hour after the event. To say they were not stoked about responding to a call about strange creatures and UFOs is an understatement:

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.” [...] “What did you see?” one officer asked a witness. “It was like a big creature,” one witness said. “A big creature?” the officer asked. “Yea, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness replied. “I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”﻿



Police made their way to the backyard, but that footage is blocked by the private property surveyed by police. Police found no creatures or evidence of any craft or astronomical phenomena. Whatever the giant creatures were, they moved off in a hurry.

Nearby Creech and Nellis air force bases told reporters it was not involved, and Metropolitan police still have no explanation for the event, but have since closed the case after several trips to the property.

UFOs (or the more comfortable-for-the-feds term, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena which can refer to objects coming from both the sky and the ocean) have been on American’s minds over the last few years ever since the guy from Blink-182 released videos from the U.S. Navy of UAPs harassing pilots. Since then a veritable alphabet soup of new investigative branches of the Navy, Army, U.S. Intelligence and even NASA have all started investigating reports of UAPs. Earlier this week, a former intelligence officer turned over critical information to the Intelligence Community Inspector General and Congress regarding “...intact and partially intact vehicles.”