The U-2 Spy Balloon Selfie and the Grand History of Pilot Self-Portraits

On February 2, as China’s high altitude balloon drifted over the continental United States, the Air Force sent two U-2 spy planes to scope it out. The planes, Cold War relics still flying fine this far into the 21st century, can operate above 70,000 feet, making them the only crewed plane that could descend to view the balloon. One of the U-2 pilots took a selfie with the balloon, the plane’s wing and the pilot’s face shield in the frame, and the U-2's shadow visible on the balloon’s dome.



This self portrait was initially classified, circulated among those with clearance as CNN reported its existence but was unable to share it. That changed on February 22, when the military released the image into the public domain, through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS.

But it’s not the only time a U.S. military pilot has taken a selfie at a particularly fortuitous moment. In light of the release of this balloon pic, let’s look back at some great pilot selfies in history. Most of these are publicly available for download, thanks to your taxpayer dollars, so we’ve provided links.