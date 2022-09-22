The Space Force Unveils Semper Supra

Space Force, the Rodney Dangerfield of military branches, now has its own goofy-ass song to go along with its goofy-ass existence that started back in 2019.

“Semper Supra” was released on an unsus pecting world during Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond’s speech at the 2022 Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland, according to CNN. That’s a goddamn mouthful of a name.

The song was written by two former service members, James Teachenor and Sean Nelson, and, unfortunately, has nothing to do with Toyota’s sports car.

“The song was a long work in progress because I wanted it to encompass all the capabilities that the Space Force offers and its vision,” Teachenor said.

After the mystifying music and melody were written by Tea chenor, the project was then sent to “various military bands.” After that got sorted, Nelson came in to help finish up the song. A nd what a song it is.

If you didn’t know, and I sure didn’t because I’ve never seen that weird Steve Carell TV show that has since been cancelled, the song is named after Space Force’s motto, “Semper Supra, ” Latin for “a lways a bove,” which is a bit silly because space isn’t really above, right? Like, space is everywhere. I don’t know. It wouldn’t have been my first choice. Anyway, sorry. Back to the jingle.

“I became familiar with the other branches’ songs, but I wanted this one to have its own modern spin to reflect what the Space Force is – modern, new and very advanced,” Nelson said.

Here are the breathtaking lyrics:

We’re the mighty watchful eye, Guardians beyond the blue, The invisible front line, Warfighters brave and true. Boldly reaching into space, There’s no limit to our sky. Standing guard both night and day, We’re the Space Force from on high.

I don’t know about you guys, but this really brought a tear to my eye. Just gorgeous songwriting.

To be fair, “Semper Supra” is pretty par for the course when it comes to military jingles, a genre that includes such masterpieces as “The Army Goes Rolling Along” and “The Marines’ Hymn .”

But then again, who am I to yu ck on your yum. If you like “Semper Supra” then go with God. I shan’t be the one to judge you. Everyone else may, but I’ll have your back, brother. For I am a guardian beyond the blue, the invisible front line, and will boldly reach into space to prot ect your right to enjoy this dogshit anthem.