The ongoing global semiconductor shortage has been pissing in the Wheaties of the entire automotive industry (figuratively speaking) for two years now, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of slowing down. In fact, according to a report published on Sunday by Automotive News Canada, it’s led U.S. automakers to reduce output by 79,000 cars just this week alone.



If that sounds like a whole lot of cars, that’s because it is. The total output cut seen in 2022 by North American producers of vehicles is closer to 400,000, which goes a long way towards explaining the ongoing issues with price gouging on new models since it’s tough for dealers to get their hands on them.

Interestingly, but not surprisingly, it appears China has managed to dodge the chip shortage bullet this year, but given how many chips are produced there, that makes sense. Will this mean it’s easier to get a Chinese-built vehicle like a Polestar 2 or a Buick Envision here in America? Probably not.

Will 2023 finally be the year production gets back on track for the semiconductor industry? We hope so, and you should too, especially if you plan on car shopping.