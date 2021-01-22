The 2021 Buick Envision Is One Of Buick's Only Bright Spots

Photo : Buick

Almost every Buick model was down in sales last year in the U. S. , and big time too, with double-digit losses to Enclave and Encore along with big losses for discontinued models like LaCrosse, Regal and Cascada. There was at least one bright spot, however, with the Envision, which saw a modest 5 percent gain.

The 2021 Envision is the second-generation of the compact crossover/SUV-type thing. It looks pretty good! Buick sent us exterior photos over the summer and this week gave us the rest of the set, including interiors. The interior looks like a Buick:

The Envision is powered by a 228-horsepower inline four-cylinder. This car is not made for off-road, just pure, slow comfort, from driveways to parking lots. One interesting and very 2021 feature on the two upper trim models is an air ionizer.

Five-passenger seating is standard, with the 60/40-split second row featuring the capability to fold flat with the cargo floor, for a virtually seamless transition with the seatbacks and a minimal gap between them. Slotting in between the smaller Encore and Encore GX and the larger Enclave, the Envision has 52.7 cubic feet6 of cargo space behind the first-row seats and 25.2 cubic feet6 behind the second-row seats. A range of seating appointments, in light and dark color themes, are available, including perforated leather on Essence. Heated front seats are standard on Essence and available on Preferred. Additional interior features include: Heated steering wheel is standard on Essence and Avenir, and available on Preferred

The Envision starts at $32,995, and while I don’t see it saving Buick in America — probably nothing can at this point — remember that the Buick brand at this point is mainly kept around for China, where Buick sells lots of Buicks and where the Envision is made. And it’s made for me I guess, now that I’m saying things like, “Huh, this new Buick looks pretty good.”

