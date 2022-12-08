One crash on a rainy night is unfortunate, a second in the very same spot is bad luck and a third might make you question what the hell is going on. But that’s exactly what happened in Santa Clarita, California, last week. Three vehicles crashed off a Southern California road at the same point, with the third careering onto the wreckage of the last incident.



According to local ABC News in the region, the three crashes happened over a span of nine hours near the Highway 14/5 Freeway interchange. Three people were transferred to the hospital following two of the crashes.

The first incident happened at “around 10:15 pm” last Thursday when a semi truck jackknifed, leaving its trailer teetering over the edge of the road. Eight hours later, a second semi and a passenger vehicle were involved in another collision, which resulted in “about 40 gallons of fuel” spilling onto the road.

Truck tumbles over side of freeway, lands on wreckage from earlier crash

An hour later, a box truck came off the road at the same point and landed on the existing wreckage. This third crash was caught on video by a passing driver, who snapp ed the Toyo Tires-branded box truck crashing down onto the abandoned SUV and semi truck from the earlier incident. ABC News reports:

“The third and most startling of the crashes was captured on video by a passing motorist.

“It shows a box truck advertising Toyo Tires apparently losing control on the upper roadway and tumbling upside down over the guardrail onto southbound truck bypass lanes below. There were already several wrecked vehicles, including a big rig, on the roadway at that spot. The box truck fell upside down and landed on top of an SUV and the already-overturned big rig. “County firefighters tell Eyewitness News that two people were transported for medical treatment after the truck fell over the side, and another person had been transported from an earlier crash.”

Advertisement

According to ABC News, the California Highway Patrol “says it does appear weather was a factor in the crashes.”