1989 Toyota Tercel EZ - $7,250

NADA value: $2,275

This week, the Suckers Slideshow starts small. This 1989 Toyota Tercel EZ is a compact car from the days when that designation really meant something. You got four wheels, three doors, and two sealed0beam headlights. It got you from point A to point B. W hat more could you want?

The Tercel is the car Jesse Pinkman bought in Breaking Bad when he was broke and just needed transportation. Do you think he had seven grand laying around to pick something up? Probably not, but he may have had the $2,275 that NADA says this Tercel is really worth.