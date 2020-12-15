Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Found For Sale

Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

smart
Mercedes Streeter
Filed to:found for sale
found for salehondaforddieselToyota
8
Save
Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Another week has passed and that means another week of sweet cars found online that I wish I could own. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot of money. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Here are nine vehicles I’ve found that I’d drive or that I judge to be solidly Jalop in one way or another.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and Student Pilot. Loves all types of vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), AmTran School Bus, VW W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

Advertisement

2 / 10

1995 Mitsubishi Pajero Mini VR-II

1995 Mitsubishi Pajero Mini VR-II

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I’ve been on a Kei car kick lately, and I may end up driving one home one of these days. The Mitsubishi Pajero Mini is a Kei SUV styled after the popular Pajero SUV of the era. This pint-sized sidekick packs an adorable list of specs. This top trim VR-II has a turbocharged 659cc engine churning out 63 horsepower. All that goes through a manual transmission and four- wheel-drive system. It’s definitely something a bit different than your normal picks like a Honda Acty or Suzuki Cappuccino.

It’s being sold by a dealer on Facebook Marketplace for $6,999 in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out how clean that underbody is!

Advertisement

3 / 10

2008 Audi A6 Avant

2008 Audi A6 Avant

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Volkswagen Group fans love the Audi Avant (wagons), and I can’t blame them. They look good, go fast, and if you have the dough you and your whole family can enjoy the force of almost 600 horsepower. But you can still find a seat in an Avant without shelling out six figures.

This 2008 A6 Avant’s 3.2-liter V6 has half that power, but it still moves with gusto. It also comes from one of my favorite periods in Audi design. I feel it’s not too in your face but not too boring, either. This example also comes loaded with navigation, DVD player and other goodies. It’s $4,650 on Facebook Marketplace in Indianapolis. Be careful: A high mileage Audi can be a pain in the butt to own.

Advertisement

4 / 10

1997 Honda Valkyrie

1997 Honda Valkyrie

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Have you ever wanted a motorcycle with the Gold Wing’s sweet six-cylinder boxer engine but without all of the plastics? Well, Honda actually thought of that with the Valkyrie.

This motorcycle has all the smoothness and power of a Gold Wing but it’s mostly naked. I rode a vintage Gold Wing for a couple of years and highly recommend the experience. The girthy 1.5-liter engine in the frame is good for 100 horsepower, or more than enough to outrun your Harley-Davidson friends. If you like your bikes loud, you definitely want to hear this:

Pick it up from Facebook Marketplace in St. Peters, Missouri, for $3,700.

Advertisement

5 / 10

2013 Ford Focus ST and 2014 Ford Fiesta ST

2013 Ford Focus ST and 2014 Ford Fiesta ST

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I like dropping a cheap modern enthusiast car or two into these lists. This time I challenged myself to find a Ford Focus ST under $10,000. Like the Subaru BRZ I featured a couple of weeks ago, many of the STs I did find either had branded titles or were beaten within an inch of their lives. But I did find one that seems to be a reasonable deal. The odometer clocks in over 100,000 miles, but it appears to be in good shape. Lots of these seem to be listed for $12-13k. This Focus ST is $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace from Bay City, Michigan.

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

If the Focus isn’t enough of a party for you, I have you covered there, too. Here’s a cheap Fiesta ST! This one has a new engine thanks to a recall. Weirdly, the Fiesta ST is trending with a similar price online to the Focus ST despite being a smaller car. Both of these cars look like they’re ready for some fun hooning! It’s $7,400 on Facebook Marketplace in Des Moines, Iowa.

Advertisement

6 / 10

1972 International Transtar CO 4070

1972 International Transtar CO 4070

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

As a recent QOTD noted, I have a thing for old International diesel trucks. I want to do stupid stuff with a cabover truck. This one is a 1972 Transtar with a Cummins 855 diesel and a 10-speed manual transmission. I’ve seen someone put a flatbed on an old International semi-tractor and use it as a hilariously-oversized pickup truck. Funny enough, it’s an idea we’ve written about in the past. It has an aluminum cab which explains how it has withstood the ravages of time.

As I have not yet lost all of my marbles, someone else will get to do whatever with this truck. I’ve been seeing some resto-modded cabovers rolling down the highways, including Transtars. This Transtar is $2,000 from Facebook Marketplace in Cuba, Illinois, and is ready for its next farm adventure.

Advertisement

7 / 10

2001 Honda Helix

2001 Honda Helix

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Assuming I haven’t lost you, let’s return to some sanity. If you’ve never ridden a Honda Helix, give it a try — I highly recommend it. The Helix takes everything you’d expect a scooter to be — slow, uncomfortable, sucky — and tosses it out the window. It’s a scooter that’s fun around town and can also do long distance touring as well. It has a digital dash, a wheelbase comparable to a Gold Wing and returns good gas mileage to boot.

This 2001 Helix was at one point among the last to be sold in the U.S. However, demand remained strong and Honda brought them back for another run in 2004. Experience the sweet Helix for $1,200 from Facebook Marketplace in Syracuse, Indiana.

Advertisement

8 / 10

1996 Ford F-350 7.3 Power Stroke Dually

1996 Ford F-350 7.3 Power Stroke Dually

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Diesel truck prices are absolutely ridiculous, with clean trucks 20 years old and more asking a higher price than some new cars. The 7.3 Power Stroke turbodiesel is a coveted engine among some enthusiasts. This F-350 dually isn’t the holy grail F-250 David Tracy wrote about, but in my opinion this old body style truck is even cooler — for less than half the price. There’s no rust to speak of, and the diesel engine is complemented with a manual transmission. The truck also appears to be up to date on maintenance, too.

This beauty is $7,500 on Craigslist in Tyler, Minnesota. Rotted-out trucks sell for almost as much out here.

Advertisement

9 / 10

1991 Toyota Sera

1991 Toyota Sera

Illustration for article titled Toyota Sera, Honda Valkyrie, Ford F-350 Diesel: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

To round out this list we have a car I found entirely by accident. Kei cars aren’t the only weird Japanese imports. You can still get your weird Japanese import kick without packing into a tiny car. This Toyota Sera maintains the oddness you find in kei cars but in a larger package. The 5E-FHE engine under the hood has parts shared with Toyotas sold in the U.S., like the Paseo and the Corolla. That means you get to enjoy the expansive greenhouse and trick doors without having to worry about getting every single part from Japan.

This Sera is $7,500 from Craigslist in South El Monte, California.

That’s it for this week! Admittedly, it’s getting harder to find interesting cars as Facebook has joined Craigslist in getting absolutely inundated with scam dealership ads. It’s a shame Facebook doesn’t offer a way to filter out dealerships.

If you have any sweet car finds on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop them here or in my email.

Advertisement

10 / 10

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and Student Pilot. Loves all types of vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), AmTran School Bus, VW W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

DISCUSSION