You Can Park A 2021 Audi RS6 Avant In Your Driveway For $109,995

Image : Audi

God-tier longroof Audi RS models have been forbidden fruit here in the U.S. market for generations. Audi has taken heed of our hollering and decided to do us a solid by bringing the new RS6 Avant stateside for the C8 generation. With 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, this big German bruiser can hustle you, your family, and a weekend’s worth of goodies from 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds. And now U.S. enthusiasts can order one for the low low price of just $109,995.

That may seem like a lot, but it undercuts the competition from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S by a whopping $2750. It’s still a lot of money, though. A silly amount of money, if we’re being honest.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine transmits power through an 8-speed tiptronic transmission and permanent quattro all wheel drive. In standard trim the wagon is limited to 155 miles per hour, but if you order the special RS ceramic brake package, Audi will increase your top speed to a whopping 190! I remember when even the best supercars couldn’t do 190. That a family wagon can do it is bonkers, and probably renders the topic of speed moot at this point.

Another option is a specially developed RS sport suspension, which ditches the standard adaptive air ride for something called Dynamic Ride Control. This sport suspension uses steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers.

Inside you’ll get standard sport seats in Valcona leather with a delightful honeycomb pattern stitched in with RS embossing on the headrest. The RS also has a nice perforated leather heated steering wheel, which for six figures it damn well had better. Shifting is operated by two large aluminum paddles on either side of the wheel.

If you really want the maximum rarity for your family truckster, however, you’ll want the RS6 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package. Only 25 of these things are coming to the U.S. market, so you’ll want to order it right now if you can. Obviously it’ll be painted in Audi’s iconic Nogaro Blue exterior color with blue contrast stitching inside and “RS 25th Anniversary” branding probably everywhere inside and out. This version will get a special 22-inch wheel and red-painted brake calipers. It’ll come standard with the sport exhaust, driver assistance package, and black exterior trim. Pricing of the Nogaro Package has not yet been released, but if you took this whole paragraph to read up on it, it’s probably already sold out. Sorry!

