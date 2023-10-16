Toyota’s Chairman Wants The Celica To Make A Comeback

Rumors of the Toyota Celica coming back to market have been swirling for years. While Toyota has never officially said anything regarding whether or not the sports coupe would indeed be coming back, it looks like it’s at least being talked about or considered. Motor Trend reports Toyota chairman Hokkaido Toyoda has put in a request for the sports coupe to return to production.

In an interview with Japan’s Toyota Times covering a wide range of subjects, from the new Century lineup to Japanese rally, Toyoda — also known internally as “Morizo” — was asked directly about whether the Celica would make a comeback.



Hongo If I don’t ask this next question, the viewers won’t forgive me: is a new Celica really on the cards? Morizo You’ll have to ask Toyota Motor about that. I’m not on the executive side. Hongo But you could put in a request, right? Morizo Well, I have, but I don’t know what name it will come out under. Hongo Surely no one would refuse a request by Morizo? Morizo Oh no (laughs). Plenty would. Some people are sick of hearing what Morizo has to say. But in a sense, that’s diversification. Without people like that, the Prius wouldn’t be what it is. I won on the Crown, but the Prius was claimed by people who didn’t want to side with me. I think it’s good that we became a product-centered company capable of having such discussions for the sake of making ever-better cars. When I said we’re going to make ever-better cars, I was often asked, “What is a good car to you, Morizo?” My only response was, “You’ll have to figure that out for yourself.” Yet, as a result, even though it took us ten years, I feel we’ve become a company that produces lots of what I consider to be ever-better cars. I believe we need to ensure that our product-centered approach and commitment to the genba continue to be passed down.

Toyota has been playing with the name for years. In late 2021 a trademark filing of the name got people excited the company was working on something. And with the performance and enthusiasts push Toyota has been on the last few years, like an expansion of the GR portfolio to include products like the GR Corolla, Supra, TRD models and aftermarket parts here in the U.S. the Celica coming back would make sense.

We have to take into account however Toyoda’s mention of “product-centered.” While it would be cool to have the Celica return, it would have to make sense. And another sports coupe in a lineup that already has a cheap sports coupe might be a tough sell.



But there you have it. From the mouth of the chairman himself, he has put in a request for the Celica. So keep your fingers crossed we see something wearing the legendary name come to market in the next few years.

