The Toyota Celica Could Be Making A Comeback So Let's Look At The Celica Family Tree

Sixth Generation 1993-1999

Image : Toyota

The sixth-generation Celica continued in coupe, liftback and convertible models. The turbocharged all-wheel-drive All-Trac was killed off in the U.S., where Celicas were offered only in ST and GT trims. The ST shared its 1.8-liter engine with the Corolla, while the GT received a 2.2-liter I4 that was found in the Camry.

The All-Trac was still offered in the rest of the world, however. Other markets saw the introduction of the most powerful Celica at the time. Called the GT-Four ST205, it was a homologation special for Toyota’s Group A rally entry.