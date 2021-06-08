Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Some off-roaders, a couple of motorcycles and of course, a Japanese import

Mercedes Streeter
Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to the pandemic and chip shortage, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1989 Isuzu I-Mark RS - $4,000

1989 Isuzu I-Mark RS - $4,000

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Isuzu I-Mark RS may be better known under its other name, the Gemini. This little hatch looks hot, but it’s only powered by a 1.6-liter four making 125 horsepower transmitted through a manual transmission. Styling is by Giorgetto Giugiaro and as the badges proudly proclaim, handling was done by Lotus.

This example is a little worn in areas, but it presents in overall decent shape. It’s $4,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Berthoud, Colorado, with 127,000 miles. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the same I-Mark RS from a 2013 edition of Nice Price or No Dice.

1996 Toyota Crown Royal Saloon - $12,000

1996 Toyota Crown Royal Saloon - $12,000

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

This Toyota Crown is an understated luxury wagon. It has a bunch of cool features like a plush interior, swiveling HVAC vents, dual-zone climate control and even a cooler for drinks. This example is said to have been given an auction grade of 4 and it has 58,300 miles.

It’s a little outside of my normal price range. It’s $12,000 on Craigslist in Sacramento, California, by Vans From Japan.

1982 Mercedes-Benz 300CD - $5,500

1982 Mercedes-Benz 300CD - $5,500

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Mercedes-Benz W123 platform is adored by classic MB fans and the cars built on it look great, even today. The 300CD is the coupe variant of the W123 and comes equipped with a turbodiesel engine.

This example has some modifications done to it like wheels from an AMG, but it looks clean outside with an even cleaner interior. This car still oozes class even 39 years after it was built.

It’s $5,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Delhi, Louisiana, with 187,000 miles.

2007 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI - $9,500

2007 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI - $9,500

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Volkswagen Touareg is a capable SUV that can haul your kids to school on Monday, take the boat out on Friday and go mudding on Saturday.

The 5-liter V10 TDI is infamous for pairing good power with hilarious service costs. If that somehow doesn’t scare you, here’s one for sale that appears to be in good shape. This one is sort of a V10 TDI ‘holy grail’ as it has the rare teak-colored interior and the even rarer optional rear differential lock.

It is said to have recent brakes and a new driveshaft. It’s $9,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Wyoming, Michigan, with 178,572 miles.

2005 Buell Blast - $2,495

2005 Buell Blast - $2,495

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Summer has come and that means riding season is here!

The Buell Blast is a great little bike to start on that’s a bit different than a Honda Rebel 250 or Kawasaki Ninja 250. It has a 492cc single thumping out 34 horsepower and with a custom exhaust, sounds like the demon spawn of a dirt bike and a Harley. It’s not fast, but that’s fine. Your first bike should be about learning how to ride proficiently, not winning races.

This one needs a new tire and has some scratches from being dropped, but what learner bike doesn’t? It’s $2,495 on Craigslist in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Hat tip to JEM!

1972 Chevrolet Ramp Truck - $7,000

1972 Chevrolet Ramp Truck - $7,000

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Ramp trucks are an amazingly stylish way to haul a car around, especially if that car matches the truck. Ramp trucks are sort of a thing of the past, replaced by trailers and giant toy haulers. But these are still an awesome sight to see. This 1972 example appears to be based on a Chevrolet C30 and while it runs and drives, it does need a bit of a restoration to be perfect.

This ramp truck comes with a 350 cubic inch V8 and a manual transmission. It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Danville, Indiana

1991 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ80 - $7,110

1991 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ80 - $7,110

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car caters to the off-road crowd. The Land Cruiser is famous for being proficient when the going gets tough and dependable reliability. No surprise, then, that these tend to go for bonkers prices.

This Land Cruiser has a center locking differential and appears to be in clean condition inside and out. The driver seat does appear to be pretty beaten, but that’s an easy enough fix.

It’s for sale in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Facebook Marketplace for $7,110 with 307,000 miles.

1985 Yamaha V-Max - $3,500

1985 Yamaha V-Max - $3,500

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Yamaha V-Max is a muscle bike known for its V4 engine and aggressive looks. This bike released to practically instant praise from reviewers. That 1.2-liter V4 was good for 119-HP, making the bike a proper hot rod.

The seller says that performance is still good today and I’d agree. It’s $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Lockport, New York, with 27,000 miles.

1988 Mitsubishi Montero - $10,000

1988 Mitsubishi Montero - $10,000

Illustration for article titled Toyota Land Cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, Toyota Crown Royal: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

The last vehicle on this list is another off-roader, this one a nice Montero with a short wheelbase and plenty of off-road goodies.

This Montero sports a freshly done interior, a manual transmission, working 4x4 and a whole host of mods. It has new shocks, a snorkel, new belts, new radiator and more.

It’s $10,000 on Craigslist in Burbank, California. The seller believes it to have around 250,000 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

