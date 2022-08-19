Ah, the weekend. Time to relax, right? Well, for most of you it is, but I’m writing this on a Thursday afternoon before heading out to Connecticut for Gridlife Circuit Legends at Lime Rock. If you’re gonna be there, come say hi! I’ll be the person in a black t shirt and black jeans, succumbing to heatstroke in the paddock.

Oh, yes, right, cars. For those of you that aren’t going to be at Gridlife, you’ll need another way to occupy your weekend time. Something like “haggling with Craigslist sellers over the Dopest Cars that Steve found during the past week” oughta do, shouldn’t it? Let’s see if I dug up anything worth spending your weekend trying to buy.