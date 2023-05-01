Toyota CEO Hints That More GR Performance Cars Are Coming

Back when he was the CEO of Toyota, Akio Toyoda definitely didn’t like electric cars, but he sure did appreciate a good sports car. We arguably have the GR86, Supra and GR Corolla because of Toyoda and his interest in high-performance vehicles. And now that he’s no longer the CEO, it sounds like he’s working on bringing even more Gazoo Racing models to production.

Autocar reports that Toyota’s current CEO Koji Sato spoke to reporters after the Japanese automaker’s World Endurance Championship race win in Bel gi um, where he said, “The Gazoo brand will be acknowledged for the future — and maybe we can even speed it up. Our Master Driver was also president of the company at the same time as he had a steering wheel in his hand for Gazoo. Now he is only chairman maybe he will have a lot more time to develop cars for them?”

If you’re not already familiar, Toyoda’s title at Gazoo Racing is Master Driver, and considering how fun the GR Corolla is, we’re definitely interested in driving future performance cars that he had a hand in developing. What the next Toyota GR model will actually be, Sato didn’t actually say, but the mystery is just part of the fun. Actually, we take that back. We’re impatient and would very much like to know what performance models GR is cooking up for us.

It’s a GR Sienna, isn’t it? You can tell us, Toyota. We promise we can keep a secret. We just want to know. (We will not keep that secret. )