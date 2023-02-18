Toyota Corolla GTS, AMC Eagle, Kawasaki ZRX: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Dear reader, as I pen this missive from a gloomy midtown office, it’s dreary outside — raining, gray, and unpleasant. It’s also like 50 degrees out, which is kind of terrifying in the middle of a February without snow. But, why focus on the ever-quickening decay of our one and only planet when you could focus on cool cars?

That, friend, is why I’m here. To bring you car listings that are so good, they’ll take your mind off the whole “permanent natural disaster” thing. On this most Satur of days, I bring you the internet’s Dopest Cars.