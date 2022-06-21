Gas is expensive, there’s no denying it. But expensive is all relative, and while the price of filling your tank here in America is always on the rise, it’s still nowhere near the cost in the most expensive place to fill up. So to show everyone here in the “L and of the F ree” how easy they have it, here are the 10 most expensive places to fill your gas tank.

The U.S. isn’t even on this list. We could have happily gone with five times as many slides explaining the 50 most expensive places to fill your tank and the U.S. still wouldn’t make the list. That’s because of the 163 countries included in a rundown of global gas prices published by Global Petrol Prices last week, the U.S. comes in at 93. So, relatively speaking, gas is pretty freaking cheap here at an average of $5.19 per gallon.

For each of the ten most expensive filling locations you’ll see, we’ve also included the minimum wage in each country, and the average cost of a pint of beer. This should help with any comparisons you might want to draw.

Before you dive headfirst into the ten most expensive places to fill up, remember that the average cost of a gallon of gas here in America is $5.19, while the minimum wage $7.25 and a beer will set you back $4.75.