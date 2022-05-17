

Have you heard of Eurovision? I don’t know how much of a big deal it is in America. But, since you now have your own version of it, I’ll assume some of you know what I’m talking about. For anyone who doesn’t, it’s an international song contest where every country in Europe, plus Australia for some reason, gets together and sings a bunch of cheesy songs.



Some of the songs are good, most of them are pretty bad, and every now and then some aging musician comes out of retirement to try and take another shot at fame. It’s a hot melting pot of outlandish outfits, bizarre dance moves, fireworks and key changes. I’m pretty sure everyone knows it’s a bit of a joke, even if some countries do seem to take it all very seriously.

The 2022 round of the competition was in Italy this weekend, and Ukraine rightfully triumphed with a cool song by a group called the Kalush Orchestra. In second place was the UK, which was insane to see as my home country usually sucks at Eurovision and finished at the very bottom last year.

Advertisement

The songs were fine, but none of them could hold a candle to this absolute banger from 2020.

The band was Daði Freyr and the song was called “ Think About Things.” It was meant to be Iceland’s entry for the 2020 contest, and in the months leading up to the competition it was pretty much everywhere back home.

G/O Media may get a commission 31% Off AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Top up your tires before you drive

Don't risk heading out on the road with tires that are less than perfect. This digital tire inflator gives you an accurate read of your PSI, and lets you top up your tires from home. Buy for $23 at Amazon

It had all the hallmarks of a hit: a catchy tune, easy to remember lyrics, dance moves and even an outfit you could pretty easily replicate at home.

Sadly, we’ll never know how well the track could have done at the competition as the 2020 installment was postponed. And that meant that everyone had to come back a year later and perform a new song.

Advertisement

But while the 2021 track “ 10 Years” was still pretty good, it’s nothing compared to this. A fantastic Eurovision song and a winner that never was.