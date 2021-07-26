Tom Hanks Is Selling His Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser At Auction

America’s beloved good guy actor is selling off a couple of his toys. Alongside a gorgeous Airstream trailer, Tom Hanks is letting go of an awesome 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser with a bunch of upgrades.

Advertisement

The Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is a stylish 4x4 craved by off-roaders and classic car enthusiasts alike. We’ve described as a greatest hits album of classic trucks with a unique mix of capability, simplicity and cachet. Now, you have the chance to buy one with genuine Tom Hanks provenance at a Bonhams auction.

A regular FJ40 is pretty legendary on its own, but this one has been modified. According to the Bonhams listing, Hanks commissioned the FJ40 to be competent on both the highway and off-road.

Under the hood is a GM L35 4.3-liter Vortec V6 making 180 horsepower and mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Advertisement

These engines are often found in vehicles like the Chevrolet Astro and S-10. I like this choice. It’s easy to pick an LS engine and crank the power up to practically undriveable levels. Instead, this FJ40's new power plant has only a modest power bump over stock.

It’s California legal, too, as the engine has the required smog equipment and California Bureau of Automotive Repair inspection label.



Advertisement

That engine upgrade is backed up with Warn front hubs, power brakes and power steering. Holding it all up is a suspension with Old Man Emu shocks and chrome wheels with Toyo Open Country 31-inch tires. It definitely looks like something that won’t leave you stranded on an island or anywhere else.

Advertisement

Inside, the FJ40 has some Porsche power seats up front and center-facing seats for passengers in the rear.

Advertisement

The ad notes that the original seats come with it, if that’s your jam. The interior was left in a mostly-stock state and sound still comes from a Sony AM-FM with a cassette deck. But perhaps most important for driving a car around the West Coast, the FJ40 has an air-conditioner, too.



It looks to be in pretty good condition, but you can definitely tell that there are some miles on it. The odometer’s mileage reads 84,580. While you’re looking at the odometer, check out that magnificent Lev-O-Gage inclinometer!

Advertisement

Tom Hanks’ 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser rolls across the Bonhams block on August 13. Bonhams estimates its value to be $75,000 to $125,000.