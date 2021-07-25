Tom Hanks' Well-Loved Airstream Is Heading To Auction

If you’re in the market for an Airstream trailer formerly owned by a celebrity like, oh, let’s say one of America’s most beloved film stars , you’re in luck. Bonhams is currently auctioning off Tom Hanks’ Aistream trailer that has been with the actor for decades.

Advertisement

Hanks bought the 1992 Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella Travel Trailer in ‘93 when he realized that few things are as miserable as constantly living life on the road in someone’s else’s ugly-ass digs. If he was going to be traveling around the world filming some of our favorite classic movies, Hanks was going to do it in style.

“I got it in the days when movies moved slower,” Hanks said in an interview with Bonhams Magazine. “ I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly décor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand-new Airstream shell with an interior made to my own request.



“ I didn’t want anything built-in, other than the kitchen and bathroom, so it had only a desk and cupboard in the back, a futon platform on the floor, and room for a small table and chairs.



“ I wanted a regular sofa, too, so I had one made with removable legs so it would get through the door.”

Advertisement

If you want hard specs, Bonhams has those, too:



Measuring 35'1" from hitch to tail, it comes complete with all its accessories and furniture including dishes, glasses, several espresso makers, some kitchen equipment and the pictured comfortable teakwood chairs and table. It has electric leveling jacks, rollup patio awning and a pair of propane tanks. Included is a separate Honda ES 6500 120/240 volt generator. Standard Airstream 34' Limited classic equipment and the Excella 1000 package comprises, among many others, air conditioning, hot water heater and window blinds. The dry weight listed by Airstream’s specifications is 7,300 pounds with 1,600 pounds additional capacity, a total of 8,900 pounds (4,000kg). It has always been professionally maintained and stored inside when not in use.

Advertisement

Avid film fans can trace the Airstream’s location thanks to the clapperboards that line the windows and list the names of all 18 locations where this Aistream housed Hanks. Hanks has also autographed one of the air conditioners for the lucky next buyer.

Advertisement

Right now, Bonhams is anticipating $ 150,000 - 250,000 for the purchase of this Airstream, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go for a lot more.