This Rare BMW M3 Is Mint

Not Just Any Mint

While BMW has had a fairly strong legacy of offering bright, fun colors in the past, few have been as special as the mint green you see before you. According to a Reddit post, it’s one of only three E36 M3 cars known to have this paint job from the factory. While I couldn’t immediately confirm that claim with a better source, nor with BMW yet, it appears to have been available as an early BMW Individual color option for the E36 generation and still today, simply called “Mint Green,” factory code “W97,” according to the paint guide.



This car also appears to have matching mint-colored stitching in the interior.