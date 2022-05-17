Ken Block and Hoonigan have done it again. How do you follow up stuff like the most outrageous hillclimb Mustang the racing world has ever seen, or an electric homage to the Audi S1 Quattro? Witness the newest Hoonicorn, the Hoonipigasus, a next-level machine that’s lightly based on a Porsche and ready to take on Pikes Peak.



Built to compete at the 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, the Hoonipigasus is over a decade in the making. Built by BBi Autosport, it’s intended to be the ultimate Porsche for Pikes Peak. BBi is no stranger to building competition Porsches, having constructed wild hillclimb machines in the past.

racecar. They’re no stranger to Porsche either having built Porsche hill climb racers in 2019-2021 and being a known Porsche tuner. When Ken Block and Hoonigan came knocking, BBi founder Betim Berisha knew his team had to deliver. “We are building the world’s nastiest 911,” he said.



Advertisement

BBi started with a 964-generation Porsche 911, though there isn’t much stock Porsche left to it. There’s some serious hardware underneath the skin of the car. It’s now mid-engined, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat six ahead of the rear axle and driving all four wheels. A shoulder-height transmission tunnel covers the shaft running to the front axle, and the suspension electronically adjusts itself in real-time based on GPS telemetry data gathered from the 2021 hill climb. The whole car weighs just over 2,200 pounds. The result is the world’s only mid-engined, all-wheel-drive 911, kicking out 1,400 hp and painted in homage to the legendary “Pink Pig” Porsche 917/20 Le Mans racer car.

G/O Media may get a commission 31% Off AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Top up your tires before you drive

Don't risk heading out on the road with tires that are less than perfect. This digital tire inflator gives you an accurate read of your PSI, and lets you top up your tires from home. Buy for $23 at Amazon Advertisement

After 8 podiums with 5 class wins at Pikes Peak, BBi hopes to put another win under their belts with Ken Block at the helm. The Hoonipigasus will compete at this year’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb in the PPO (Pikes Peak Open) class on Sunday, June 26th.