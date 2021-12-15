Taking inspiration from the past to make something cool for the future: It’s what Audi and Ken Block have partnered together to create an all-electric race car for him to hoon around in. Witness the Hoonitron.

Advertisement

The inspiration for the Hoonitron is the legendary Audi Sport Quattro S1. Developed by Audi Sport, it’s a beast of an EV consisting of a carbon-fiber body, all-wheel drive (of course) and two electric motors making for what Ken calls a unique experience.

Audi gave me the opportunity to test it for a few days in Germany. I’m familiar with a wide variety of cars using internal combustion engines and transmissions, but there were a lot of new things for me to learn here. Spinning into a donut at 150 km/h directly from standstill – just using my right foot – is an all-new experience for me. Our work was focused on getting the car and I used to each other.

No hard specs were given for the car. Ken had previously announced that Elektrikhana was coming in 2022, but his partnership with Audi was fairly new and it wasn’t yet known what vehicle he would be using for the teased video.

If this Hoonitron is any indication of what we can expect of this new Audi/Ken Block partnership, I’m all for more Gymkhana videos with EVs.