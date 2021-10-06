Everyone’s got a favorite Batmobile. Whether it’s the angular Tumbler from Batman Begins or the winged creation cooked up for Batman Forever, the car is a staple of every adventure featuring the caped crusader. Now, for anyone dreaming of owning their own classic Batmobile, a replica of the 1965 TV show car is heading to auction.

Advertisement

The original TV show Batmobile was famously crafted by George Barris and made use of the Lincoln Futura concept car. That TV star car previously sold at auction for $4.2 million in 2013.

The car that’s now being offered by Mecum Auctions at its upcoming Las Vegas sale was sadly not crafted by Barris, nor did it utilize the ultra-rare Futura concept as a base car. Instead, this example is a replica made from a 1975 Lincoln Continental Mk IV.

Thankfully, the Lincoln’s angular design and straight edges have been replaced by the sci-fi looks and bright red accents of TV’s original Batmobile.

The Batmobile on offer features a recreation of the original’s twin canopy-inspired windshield, as well as its triple exhausts protruding from the rear. The car also features Batman emblems on the doors and each customized wheel.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% off Sun Joe24-Volt Lithium iON Cordless Drill 24-position clutch 2-speed gear box.

Tackle your toughest fastening tasks with up to 265 in-lbs of torque. Buy for $38 at Amazon

Inside, the car is decked out with black leather and all the gadgets a good crime fighter needs, including the Batphone, onboard radar and a dash-mounted computer.



Advertisement

To power this crime-fighting machine, the replica Batmobile has a V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. The car also has power steering.

When you need to hop out and chase the bad guys, the car will come to a stop thanks to hydroboost power disk brakes at each corner.

Advertisement

The replica Batmobile will go under the hammer on Saturday October 9th as part of Mecum Auctions Las Vegas sale. To bid for the car, head here.