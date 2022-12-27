Minivans may not be the most exciting vehicles in the world, but especially if you have kids, they’re so dang practical, it’s hard not to love them. Whatever you need to haul around, a minivan can probably handle it. And the seller of this Toyota Sienna has made it even better by lifting it, unlocking the potential for even more adventures than ever before.

Currently for sale on Cars & Bids, this 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited has been fitted with a 3.5-inch lift kit and BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires to go with its all-wheel-drive system. And that’s basically the extent of the modifications. Instead of building it into a dedicated camping vehicle, the seller left the rest of the van stock.

But you can definitely go camping in it if you want. The seller included a video of him taking it to an off-road park, and while it’s no Jeep Wrangler, it looks more than capable enough for most basic camping needs. Then when you’ve had your fun, it’ll happily return to the after-school pickup line as a comfortable, practical daily driver.

Why Buy? A Lifted Toyota Sienna AWD Minivan!

That said, if you’re not planning to use it for camping, it’s probably not the best van for you. The seller also notes that it’s significantly louder than the non-lifted Sienna he had before. Considering it’s jacked up on all-terrain tires, that’s not surprising to hear. He also said that there’s a lot more suspension noise that you can hear. Oh, and the front struts and sway bars also wear out faster than normal.

So why bother lifting a Sienna? According to the seller, it’s because of Toyota’s reputation for reliability and the inexpensive cost of replacement parts. It’s also not a cool van like the Vanagon Synchro, so there isn’t as much demand for old Siennas, which keeps the initial purchase price down. At the time of writing, the highest bid is only $6,600. That’s not bad at all, especially considering how expensive used cars are these days. If you’re in the market for a van to take camping or overlanding, this Sienna might just be the perfect one to add to your garage.