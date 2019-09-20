Image: Richard Childress Racing

New England’s favorite metalcore sons Killswitch Engage will be on a NASCAR track soon—figuratively, not literally, as one isn’t advised to casually venture onto a NASCAR track with the high-speed traffic and all—and so will all of my nostalgia from the years when I only wore hardcore band T-shirts with unidentified melting figures printed across them.

Do you think my editors would mind if I took a quick bathroom break to, I don’t know, stop by Hot Topic? Yes? Maybe I’ll postpone, then.

Richard Childress Racing announced this week that defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick will start this year’s playoffs with a Killswitch Engage paint scheme at Richmond Raceway this weekend, which automatically makes his race car cooler than any other one out there. Reddick, who has five wins so far this season and is one of the 12 Xfinity drivers to make the playoffs, will have to make his way through the complicated elimination system to have a shot at winning it again. There’s more on how that all works here.

Reddick ran a Megadeth paint scheme earlier this year, but talk around that was rather quiet compared to the Slayer situation in the top-level Cup Series. After that partnership gained a lot of publicity, the team running the paint scheme, Rick Ware Racing, abruptly canned it, citing team and band beliefs that “do not align.” Slayer was replaced by a storage company at the last minute.

But we were right to expect redemption in due time, and we got it.

It’s also nice to see someone out there running race cars mirroring the stack of shirts that once comprised my closet, including this little guy with glowing yellow eyes and fangs that could pulverize my arm. Roar indeed, my friend.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think it’s about time for my break. I’ll be back before you know it, perhaps with a little more punk-rock style.