Watch this Porsche 911 pass a Mercedes AMG GT flat out, with two wheels fully off-road, and listen to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring announcer appropriately freak the hell out. Seriously, it’s nothing short of spectacular.



A little over five hours into the full-day-long event, Porsche pilot Kévin Estre zoomed up on Dirk Müller’s Mercedes in the lead, slipstreaming off the Benz’s giant wing, and then squeaking past by taking half his car onto the grass to take the race lead.

Just, wow.

If you want to watch the whole thing on bigger-than-Twitter resolution, scrub to about the 18:45 time remaining mark on the livestream: