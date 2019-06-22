Screenshot: ADAC (YouTube)

The 47th edition of the 24 hours of Nürburgring is going to be on, well, all day (obviously) and warm-ups have been rolling for awhile. But official racing kicks off at 6:30 a.m. pst in the U.S.A. (right now!) and there’s a livestream feed for you right here.

Over the course of the race, Hyundai will be hosting big updates hourly on that feed as well.

It’s going to be a hell of a battle. “Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, and Audi plus Nissan, Aston, Lexus... the top ten are less than two seconds apart on this huge track,” my trackside colleague Bradley Brownell said. He also reports that conditions are “hot and dry,” currently with no rain in the forecast after the race was moved back a month to avoid bad weather.

Here are your top ten starters:

Advertisement

And here’s what the massive course looks like, for those who might be tuning in for the first time:

Screenshot: ADAC

Advertisement

Looks like the official social media hashtag is #24hNBR, so I’m sure you’ll be able to follow along on your channel of choice by looking for that. But that video feed and its commentary is going to be your most up-to-date race reporting, so stay tuned!