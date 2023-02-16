This Is What Your '70s Van Murals Would Look Like

This Is What Your '70s Van Murals Would Look Like

We asked you what kind of mural you'd paint on a '70s street van. From band tributes to immortalizing TV shows, you delivered.

By
Erin Marquis
Image: Screenshot: YouTube
Screenshot: YouTube

Some of us like to live life just a little bit more bitchin’ than your average mortal, and that life philosophy extends to our vehicles. The humble van is uniquely situated to display your soul to the world while still hauling kids, band equipment, work supplies or what-have-you. A custom paint job is all that stands between you embracing both your artistry and practicality at the same time.

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I’d deck out my own ‘70s time machine, and it’s clear from the comments so have some of you. Some want to honor bands or TV shows, some of you want to recreate actual art or cause minor car crashes with optical illusions. They are all precious and special and deserving of their own slides, but here’s some of the best of the best ideas for van mural legacy I could find in the comments.

A Jalopnik Classic with a side of Iron Maiden

A Jalopnik Classic with a side of Iron Maiden

Image: Photo: Paul Joseph/Flickr
Photo: Paul Joseph/Flickr

I wonder how many current readers know who that’s referencing.﻿

Suggested by SerialThriller, Dead Elvis, Inc.

When in Doubt, Look to the Master

When in Doubt, Look to the Master

Image: Screenshot: FX
Screenshot: FX

Kreiger’s van from Archer of course

Suggested by thisismyid2, Jose Galt Jr. and others

A Van that Recalls a Life at Sea

A Van that Recalls a Life at Sea

Image: Screenshot: Ed Beard Jr Fantasy Artist
Screenshot: Ed Beard Jr Fantasy Artist

I’m definitely going full nautical with mine - we’re talking complete with a Kraken attacking a 17th century Galleon, lightning, maybe Poseidon rising from the waves. Give it that serious “Here be monsters” vibe.

[...]

Goes well with the whole surf van / beach bum look I’d be cultivating.

You can just crank up some Alestorm at all times while driving.﻿

Suggested by TheWalrus, BunkyTheMelon and others

Pinball Art

Pinball Art

Image: Screenshot: CGR Publishing
Screenshot: CGR Publishing

Some of the better pinball machine art would do.

Suggested by BrianMadigan, Muqaddimah (call me Muck)

Simpsons

Simpsons

Image: Screenshot: Disney
Screenshot: Disney

Because I love the Simpsons and it seems they’ve been on since the 1970's.﻿

Suggested by David E. Davis

All That Glitters Is Green

All That Glitters Is Green

Image: Screenshot: HotRodHarrys
Screenshot: HotRodHarrys

No mural. Neon green metal flake body, chrome-reverse wheels, smoked tear-drop windows in the upper rear quarters, slight rake, rear flares for wider tires, lake pipes, smoked rear windows.

I’ve put thought into this.﻿

Suggested by JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

A Van Giving Solo Cup Vibes

A Van Giving Solo Cup Vibes

Image: Photo: i86hotdogs
Photo: i86hotdogs

Already done :)﻿

Suggested by i86hotdogs, Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

A Van Disguised as a Race Car

A Van Disguised as a Race Car

Image: By Legends Of Motorsports
Image: By Legends Of Motorsports

I’m putting a 70s-80s sportscar profile with wheels on the van that look racecar-ish so it looks like a racer going down the street. Maybe the UOP Shadow.

Suggested by Jerry Wiegert’s Hair Helmet - Deceased

One Van to Rule Them All

One Van to Rule Them All

Image: Screenshot: YouTube/jjlightning
Screenshot: YouTube/jjlightning

One does not simply walk into Mordor. One drives there in a van with wizards and dragons airbrushed onto it.

These days I suppose you could cheat by making the design on a computer and doing a wrap.﻿

I believe rule one is a wizard must be involved.

Beyond that, clouds, major boobage and something?

So basically a scene from Heavy Metal?﻿

Suggested by Ad_absurdum_per_aspera, STIKleinWagon and others

A Cheerful Van Giving Off Bad Vibes

A Cheerful Van Giving Off Bad Vibes

Image: Photo: Arman Fazlic (Getty Images)
Photo: Arman Fazlic (Getty Images)

I’m going with large friendly flowers, big over done daisies and sunflowers on a pale blue background... but, I’m also gonna stick a bunch of odd antenna on the back bumpers, bumpers, front and back, which will be over sized plastic and waaaay too tough looking for a hippiemobile. Also, the rear windows are gonna be smoked out. A couple of extra spotlights on the upper front, and, also painted in daisy and powder sky blue, a riot grill that can swing down over the windshield. I’m gonna have mine be the van everyone starts MiB (technically, WiB, but you know nerds) conspiracy theories about. A real Flowers By Irene, or Noelle’s Sunflower Association, looking van.﻿

Suggested by skeffles

To Boldly Go Where No One Has Van’d Before.

To Boldly Go Where No One Has Van’d Before.

Image: Screenshot: John DiMarco
Screenshot: John DiMarco

I’d want some kind of trompe l’oeil effect that makes the whole van look like something else, like a Star Trek TOS shuttlecraft or a runaway covered wagon.﻿

Suggested by Mehphisto

Bat Van Mobile

Bat Van Mobile

Image: Silver Screen Collection / Contributor
Image: Silver Screen Collection / Contributor

All you losers only thinking in two dimensions.

This is what you do:

1. Buy a kit of Adam West’s batmobile.

2. Attach the front to one side of the van.

3. Attach the rear to the other side of the van.

4. Make sure they are aligned so that the whole vehicle appears to be stuck in the van.﻿

Suggested by beege22

It Doesn’t Get More Van Than Frank Frazetta

It Doesn’t Get More Van Than Frank Frazetta

Image: Screenshot: YouTube/Faces of Ancient Europe
Screenshot: YouTube/Faces of Ancient Europe

Frazetta or nuthin’!﻿

Suggested by Unacceptably Dry Scones, rlfletch

Garden of Vanly Delights

Garden of Vanly Delights

Image: Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
Image: Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymous Bosch﻿

Suggested by Slow Joe Crow

8-Bit Legend

8-Bit Legend

Image: Screenshot: Pii89
Screenshot: Pii89

Definitely something 8-bit inspired, like Mario throwing fire balls or Bullet bill with a doober in his mouth.﻿

Suggested by heavysquad

