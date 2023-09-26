This Is Not The New NSX

Acura first announced plans to kill off its halo sports car, the NSX, in 2021. At the time, the company’s chief hinted that this might not, in fact, be the end for the famed sports car, adding that we could one day see an electric NSX out on the highway. Now, it seems like parent company Honda is ready to unveil the battery-powered beast, but sadly it won’t look like the car you see here.



The new NSX could be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show next month, where Honda has a whole fleet of cars, planes, and robots to showcase. Tucked at the end of a release outlining everything that will be on display at the Honda stand at the show, the Japanese automaker said that it would unveil a “Specialty Sports Concept.”

According to Honda, the world premiere of the new model will showcase a car that “will enable the driver to experience the pure joy of driving (driving pleasure) and transcend the constraints of time.” That’s a pretty bold mission statement for an electric sports car.

The new car will also “enable people to transcend their everyday life,” whatever that means, and will come with a whiff of automated driving technology, according to Honda.

However, that’s all Honda’s shared about the upcoming release. No specs, no details, no name, and not even a vague teaser image. All that means is that the new NSX will almost definitely not look like the cutesy hatch you see up top. That, instead, is the Sustaina-C Concept that Honda will also showcase at the Japan Mobility Show next month.

The Sustaina-C is a pocket-sized hatch that uses materials like recycled acrylic in its body panels. As such, Honda says it’s all about demonstrating that we can still enjoy the freedom of driving even when resources become limited.

Alongside this lil’ hatch will be a few other creations, such as a battery-powered moped that Honda says will be making its global debut. The Japanese automaker will also show off a few left-field creations, like a Honda eVTOL craft, an autonomous electric work truck and the Honda Avatar Robot, which is said to further advance the technology found in Asimo.

