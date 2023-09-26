The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Concept Cars

This Is Not The New NSX

Acura could be about to unveil an all-new, all-electric NSX in Japan next month, but sadly it probably won’t look like this rad EV hatch

By
Owen Bellwood
Comments (4)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled This Is Not The New NSX
Photo: Honda

Acura first announced plans to kill off its halo sports car, the NSX, in 2021. At the time, the company’s chief hinted that this might not, in fact, be the end for the famed sports car, adding that we could one day see an electric NSX out on the highway. Now, it seems like parent company Honda is ready to unveil the battery-powered beast, but sadly it won’t look like the car you see here.

Watch
This NYC Garage Takes Vanlife To The Next Level | Jalopnik Visits
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Inside A Custom Built Campervan | Check This Out
Friday 3:19PM
Honda’s Motocompacto Is The Ultra Portable E-Scooter That Can Fit Just About Anywhere
Wednesday 11:09AM

The new NSX could be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show next month, where Honda has a whole fleet of cars, planes, and robots to showcase. Tucked at the end of a release outlining everything that will be on display at the Honda stand at the show, the Japanese automaker said that it would unveil a “Specialty Sports Concept.”

Advertisement

According to Honda, the world premiere of the new model will showcase a car that “will enable the driver to experience the pure joy of driving (driving pleasure) and transcend the constraints of time.” That’s a pretty bold mission statement for an electric sports car.

The new car will also “enable people to transcend their everyday life,” whatever that means, and will come with a whiff of automated driving technology, according to Honda.

Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of a dark grey Acura NSX sports car.
Don’t worry, this isn’t being replaced with a hatchback.
Photo: Honda

However, that’s all Honda’s shared about the upcoming release. No specs, no details, no name, and not even a vague teaser image. All that means is that the new NSX will almost definitely not look like the cutesy hatch you see up top. That, instead, is the Sustaina-C Concept that Honda will also showcase at the Japan Mobility Show next month.

The Sustaina-C is a pocket-sized hatch that uses materials like recycled acrylic in its body panels. As such, Honda says it’s all about demonstrating that we can still enjoy the freedom of driving even when resources become limited.

Image for article titled This Is Not The New NSX
Photo: Honda
Advertisement

Alongside this lil’ hatch will be a few other creations, such as a battery-powered moped that Honda says will be making its global debut. The Japanese automaker will also show off a few left-field creations, like a Honda eVTOL craft, an autonomous electric work truck and the Honda Avatar Robot, which is said to further advance the technology found in Asimo.