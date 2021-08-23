The Acura NSX is almost dead. To send it out in the big, bad blaze of glory befitting a hybrid supercar that never really got the attention it deserved, Acura is producing a limited run of 350 Type-S models with a combined 27 extra horsepower and a new beak that I actually don’t hate, for the record.
I think we all heard that news and assumed that the NSX nameplate would be retired too — or at least, destined for a lengthy hiatus. But it turns out that’s not the plan, as Acura chief Jon Ikeda has been teasing as of late.
“If you notice, we make an NSX when there’s something we want to say,” Ikeda was quoted by The Drive as saying in a story published Monday. “The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There’s gonna be another one.” Days earlier, Ikeda said to Motor Trend “There will be a next one, at some point, I am sure.”
Honda’s been a late-comer to modern battery electric vehicles. Its first volume EV — and by that, I mean a model with broad appeal, rather than a novelty like the Honda e — will be the Prologue, an SUV due to arrive in 2024 and built upon GM’s Ultium architecture. Given this, it’s somewhat surprising to hear the company tease an all-electric NSX, especially because we might not see the result for a good while.
The thing is, making a premium performance EV priced out of the realm of affordability for most people is easier than making one that’s competitively priced, and gets decent range and that regular people with regular people problems are willing to buy. The current NSX has been unfairly overlooked as something of an also-ran within its own segment. At any other time in history, Acura might not have even bothered attempting to keep it going. But the potential to frame it as an EV flagship might have just saved it.
DISCUSSION
This is all well and good, but here’s my issue with all of this “Honda going electric” hubbub:
Honda builds ICE. They build VERY GOOD ICE. They have done so for many many decades. Most of the rest of what they build could be considered somewhat MEH (aside from gems like their manual transmissions, SH-AWD and iVTM-4 counterpart).
Suse, there have been a few hiccups along the way, like their first-gen Variable Cylinder Managment. But by and large, you can count on Honda to deliver when it comes to ICE.
Here’s another thing:
Honda doesn’t just build cars. They got their start with bikes, then motorized bikes, then motorcycles. They are still a major player in the motorcycling world, as well as other motorsports (such as ATVs and SxSs), OPE (such as lawn mowers and generators) and marine. Let’s talk marine for a second. Honda’s marine engines are based on their car engines. Electric has a long row to hoe when it comes to marine, as most marine applications require excessive power (imagine driving your car at 5000rpm everywhere) and light weight (to keep your boat floating). EV isn’t there yet, for quite a long yyyyyeeeeeetttttt.
Not to mention Honda provided ICE to a huge industry of I dustrial equipment.
All of this to say that I don’t see Honda giving up on ICE anytime soon. They are the epitome of ICE, and I would expect them to be some of the last to let it go completely.
That's not to say they won't build some cool EV stuff alongside their ICE. That Prologue (Pro log) sounds like some Profession Chit).