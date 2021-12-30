At the start of 2021, I asked you fine folks of Jalopnik for your automotive predictions for the upcoming year. Would 2021 be the year of the flying car? Would we see more cheap vehicles? Today, we’re revisiting some of those predictions to see how they fared.

My own personal prediction turned out to be wildly incorrect. As you may recall, my prediction revolved around Elon Musk:

My prediction is either a positive or negative one, depending on where you currently stand. 2021 is finally going to be the year society collectively challenges the Elon Musk myth. But the reality of the situation is that Elon Musk is just a human. He’s done some cool stuff. He’s also kind of a mess. He’s had good ideas, but he’s also not really a visionary. And I think 2021 is going to be the year we finally all get on the same page about that one.

Well. I was a little too generous with that one. Many folks still believe Elon Musk is the best thing since sliced bread, a delicious carb that can do no wrong. My parents didn’t name me Cassandra for a reason!

We’re going to look at your automotive predictions now, though, and see who hit the nail on the head and who was just as misguided as me.