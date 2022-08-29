The seventh-generation Ford Mustang — the first new-generation Ford Mustang in almost a decade — is set to make its global debut on September 14 at the North American International Auto Show, also known as Detroit. Ahead of that, Ford has been busy releasing various teasers to stimulate Mustang fans. On Monday, Ford even gave a preview of what is presumably the new Mustang’s sound.

Sound on, friends:

Advertisement

This is, presumably, the Mustang’s V8, which will reportedly be in the new generation, along with the four-cylinder, just like the current Mustang models. That said, in a world of dying Dodge Chargers and Challengers as automakers go electric, I wonder how far off an electric Mustang is, even if the Mustang Mach-E already exists, and seems popular enough.

It would be extremely funny, in any case, if this sound that Ford has put out is not a V8 or an internal combustion engine at all, but the work of an engineer replicating the sound of a V8 Mustang to go along with a new EV Mustang. Or at least the commenters on Ford’s Instagram post would be monumentally disappointed.

G/O Media may get a commission 37% off Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer Plus $100 off the combo.

These are seriously smart—with A.I. that detects fabric and “soil level” to provide the most thorough wash for your clothes. Buy for $2098 at Samsung Advertisement

Still, we’ll presume it’s the V8 lacking evidence otherwise. And if you listen to the end, you can hear what sounds like a manual gear shift, surely not an accident on Ford’s part, since if there’s one thing Ford wants people to think of the Mustang as, it’s manual-transmission V8, even if most people opt for an automatic with the four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. It sounds like the seventh-gen Mustang will keep that ethos too, even though it would seem like the perfect opportunity to pivot to electric, in an industry newly awash in federal tax incentives to do so. Apparently, just not yet.