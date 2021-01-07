This Ford Thunderbird Has Shelby Soul Even If Carroll Never Touched It

Photo : Craigslist

One of my favorite ways to regain some semblance of normalcy following a largely successful domestic terrorism plot is to cruise Craigslist looking for another car I definitely don’t need. As I slowly gain back my motor functions following about 12 hours of refreshing the news and spiraling into a black pit of internal doom, the only thing that could bring me back to the surface with a smile on my face is this topless land barge Thunderbird road racer with a better power to weight ratio than a Hellcat Redeye.

Photo : Craigslist

That’s right, according to the seller, this car features a 600 horsepower fuel-injected 408 cubic-inch Windsor. Put that up against the car’s alleged 3000 pound weight, and you get 5 pounds per horsepower, 0.63 pounds better than the aforementioned underworld feline with an eye infection. That should be sufficient.

Photo : Craigslist

I am absolutely obsessed with racecars that don’t have a windshield. It’s an extra level of commitment to a singular purpose that really makes me excited. The closer a car gets to a motorcycle, the more I like it, and obviously the best motorcycles don’t have windshields either, right? Right. That’s why this beast of a car is hundreds of times cooler than any other Thunderbird of that era.

When the Thunderbird was first introduced, it was meant to respond to Chevrolet’s Corvette. Every subsequent redesign of the car got further and further from that original ethos. The second generation was a design catastrophe, but by the time this third-gen look rolled around in 1963 Ford had made a really pretty machine, despite its heft and copious body roll.

This car sort of imagines what it might have been like if Ford had tasked the then fresh-faced Shelby American crew with developing the Thunderbird into a Corvette Grand Sport competitor instead of, well, the actually successful projects the team did work on. I like these alternate history narratives built into a major car project like this one. It may not have actually happened that way, but it’s fun to imagine what might have been.

Photo : Craigslist

If you’re looking for a way to turn a lot of money into fun and noise, there’s little better way to do it than take something like this to a track day. For one thing, I’m sure your consumables budget is going to be astronomical, but for another, the seller is asking $40,000 for this particular non-Shelby experience. Funny enough, I also found the same car for sale over on Racing Junk at a $5,000 discount. Honestly, given the Art Morrison chassis and 600 horseponies under the hood, you’d probably be hard pressed to get it built for even twice that much. If you want a truly unique track car, I’m calling this a solid buy.

Here’s the full listing, for anyone interested.

Very unique car, has had all kinds of history and all kinds of custom work done to it. Car was originally written by Street Rod magazine for a article (twilight Thunderbird) and I know of only 2 of them, from the research I have done on it. The second one not near this quality. It is a fun car to drive and is Registered and titled to drive on the street but more than capable for the track. The attention is gets is crazy.. Car runs great with very little mileage on it. The info below is the what the car has. if you have any questions email me. $40,000 obo or even Trade, up or Down, but no Junk.

• Completely Street Legal, Great for Track Days or Autocross

• Approx. 600HP/ 3000 lb. curb weight

• Art Morrison GT Sport Chassis

• New Ford Racing Block 408 Windsor Motor/FAST Fuel Injection

• Custom Built 4R70W Select Shift Automatic Transmission ( electronic 4 spd)

• Ford 9″ Rear End with Strange Eng. Parts

• Wilwood Brakes with 6 Piston Calipers

• Strange Eng. Adjustable Coil Over Shocks

• American Racing 427 Shelby Style Wheels

• Custom Aluminum Radiator/Electric Fans and Water Pump

• Custom All Steel Fender Flares

• DynoTech Aluminum Driveshaft

• Kirkey Aluminum Racing Seats

• Extra Seat and Roll Bar for Passenger Side

Side note: Why do so many Craigslist sellers of a certain age (one assumes) love to use way too many periods to separate thoughts instead of, you know, doing it right?

Whoever this seller is, they’ve got a very interesting lineup of strange cars in their driveway, even discounting this road-race special Thunderbird. How about a Daytona Coupe replica, or a stakeside pickup truck with turbochargers bigger than your face? Yeah, I might just have to call on this Thunderbird just to get an opportunity to meet this enigmatic hot rodder.

Photo : Craigslist