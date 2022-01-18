A lot of weird, properly ridiculous custom motorcycles have been popping up lately. I found another, and this one is so good that I think it’s the best yet. The 1972 Honda Double 750 Salt Flat Racer “Anti-Christ” is a beast housing two Honda CB750 engines working together to set Bonneville speed records.

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of doubling up engines in vehicles. There’s something a bit silly about adding power through the solution of “more engine,” and the end result often looks stunning, especially on a motorcycle. For Boris “Bob” Guynes, this twin-engine custom motorcycle coming up for auction embodied his love for Hondas and racing.

Guynes, who passed late last year, lived what sounds like an incredible life. Mecum notes that the Army Veteran racked up over 60 years of racing and building motorcycles. He’d try to set a speed record at Bonneville on one motorcycle then race the infamous Isle of Man TT on another.

His collection of pieces of two-wheel history are going up on Mecum thanks to his son, Lawrence. You’ll quickly notice that nearly all of the motorcycles are Hondas. As Lawrence explained to Mecum, his dad really loved some vintage Honda:

“He loved the mechanical theory of Honda; he was always really into the engineering and subscribed to the philosophy.”

G/O Media may get a commission 72% Off Surfshark One Computer Privacy and Security Package Get that good internet

Try one of the fancier VPNs out there today for significantly less, and get added data leak alerts, antivirus software, and fast, no-logging VPN service. Buy for $48 at StackSocial

The pièce de résistance of Guynes’ collection is the 1972 Honda Double 750 Salt Flat Racer, dubbed the Anti-Christ. According to Lawrence, his father dreamed up a build so extreme that not even Honda itself would create it.



Advertisement

The Anti-Christ starts off as a pair of modified Honda CB750 engines. These were a good base for such a wild machine like this. As Silodrome notes, the CB750's advanced engineering made it the superbike benchmark. It featured a transverse-mounted inline-four featuring an overhead camshaft and bulletproof reliability. Many of these are still on the road today as a testament to their durability.

A single CB750 engine is good for 68 horses. This? It’s making at least 136 HP before modifications. Mecum explains some of the changes. The most important is that the engines are linked together via their primary drives.

Advertisement

The monster is fueled from two carburetors per engine, sucking in air through velocity stacks. Normally, each engine would get air and fuel from a rack of four carbs.

Advertisement

Lubrication for the creation comes from a dry-sump oil system with an external catch can.

Advertisement

The exhaust is pretty awesome, too, as it goes from eight pipes into four.



That all rides on a custom-built frame that is topped off with a fuel tank from a Honda 450 twin. And yes, it’s just as heavy as it looks at a whopping 1,000 pounds.

Advertisement

Stopping all of that weight are giant four shoe vented drums. Lawrence says that this motorcycle was meant to make a statement at Bonneville that his dad wasn’t playing around.

Advertisement

I think the message was definitely sent and received.

Guynes’ friend Ray Byrne got to race the machine, but sadly Mecum doesn’t note how fast the thing actually is.



Advertisement

Mecum also warns this is not road legal. However, with the addition of a brake light, turn signals and mirrors, a number of states would issue a license plate to this thing.



Advertisement

Lawrence hopes that whoever buys the Anti-Christ doesn’t try to race the unruly bike. But if it does tickle your fancy, your meeting with the devil is at Mecum in Las Vegas on January 27. I’d love to see it with license plates cruising down a highway.