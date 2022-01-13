Many enthusiasts and even some of our readers consider motorcycles to be deathtraps to never be touched. Indeed, things can go really south after just a simple mistake. So it makes me giggle to find the kinds of motorcycle builds that even true, die-hard motorcyclists might not want to ride. Here’s another, and this one looks like it’ll kill you if you look at it the wrong way. Someone is shoving a Honda K24 with a huge snail into a CBR1000F frame. The goal? 1,000 horsepower.

While you often see motorcycle engines getting crammed into tiny cars, doing it the other way appears to be rarer. But sometimes only a car engine will give you what you’re looking for. Australian Honda fan Ben Robertson is taking the idea of a car engine-powered motorcycle to its natural extreme.

Robertson runs the SNAIL TV YouTube channel and his ideas are pretty out there. Scroll through and you’ll see everything from a twin-K24 boat to a K24 made into a computer. His latest build is grabbing attention on social media, including Facebook.

It starts with a Honda CBR1000F Hurricane. These were potent when they were new over two decades ago, getting 135 HP from a 998cc inline four. But Robertson wants more power, much more power. He wants to get this bike to deliver 1,000 HP to the rear wheel.

To achieve such a feat, he started by gutting the donor bike then stretching its frame using sections of boxed steel. With that done, Robertson fitted the 2.4-liter K24 from an international market Honda Odyssey.

The engine itself is already a healthy upgrade with 187 HP to 201 HP depending on the year of the van. But he didn’t stop there and he picked up a Garrett GT47 turbocharger. These are advertised as being able to make the power he’s looking for.

Amusingly, there’s so little space for it that Robertson plumbed it to be just beside the motorcycle.

Robertson’s goal sounds incredible for a motorcycle, but Top Fuel dragster motorcycles make even more power than this. A K24 with a massive turbo is certainly a different way to try to get there. He originally wanted to make a street and drag bike out of this thing, but the street-riding aspect is quickly fading away.

Robertson says that he’s going all the way, adding the big, fat tire you’d find on a dragster and the thing will be shaft driven, too. Of course, there’s no telling how much power this bike will be able to be put down until it’s actually running. And in its current form, it looks like a high side would launch you into orbit faster than NASA can.

Even if it doesn’t hit that magical 1,000 HP, I’m just glad people are out there building machines like this. Hopefully, we won’t hear how fast it is from a video detailing how he crashed it going warp speed.