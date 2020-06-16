This Cute Electric Truck Concept Needs A Production Platform

Illustration : Dejan Hristov

Graphic designer Dejan Hristov sent Jalopnik a bunch of digitally illustrated models for this “Retro Mini Truck EV” concept they dreamed up and I’m a big fan.

Look at how precious and cute this thing is!

Illustration : Dejan Hristov

I’m imaging this to be about the size of Jason’s Changli. Or maybe it could even be made to fit in freight elevators to take “door-to-door delivery” to a whole new level.

Hristov has hit us up before–I posted their bonkers “Jeep Supercar” idea drawings over a year ago. This dream for a vintage-looking compact commercial vehicle seems a lot more practical, though.

Peep some more angles and colors on the rendering:

Illustration : Dejan Hristov Illustration : Dejan Hristov Illustration : Dejan Hristov 1 / 3

Welcome to Squee City, population you!

There are no plans or provisions to build this vehicle in real life, but if you have the means of production, let me be first to say I would be happy to see these things scampering around with sundries.

I asked Hristov about their design process via email and here’s what they shot back:

I have been drawing cars since early childhood. Now I rarely draw, but I often think about design. Usually I create designs in my head. Only then I make a couple of very quick sketches. The process goes further as follows: - blueprint in Photoshop - 3D model - renders retouching I love to experiment with a variety of design styles. But I most sincerely adore the styles of the fifties and sixties. I do not like when the old styles are mixed with modern design, but when I make a design inspired by vintage cars, I try to create as I was living at that time...

If you’re really into it, you can look at even more images of this vehicle concept on Hristov’s Behance page.