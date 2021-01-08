This Custom Honda Can Fit In With The Overlanding Crowd

Image : Jalopnik / Jason Torchinsky

The Singer ACS is great and all, but if you’re going off-grid what you really want is this custom Honda Fit. Behold the e:HEV CROSSTAR.



Because the only thing better than sports car safari conversions is turning an unassuming commuter car like the Honda Fit into a rough and tumble off-roader. Just look at that Yakima rack, complete with Pelican cases. And those steel wheels wrapped in Toyo all-terrains!

Honda Japan will introduce this adorable Fit — along with at least one other customized car — starting late next week on a new website, Car Watch reports. Honda’s new site will feature models the carmaker will display for the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon next weekend. The show is going virtual in response to COVID-19.

The show was canceled late last year, but that’s not all bad since it may now be possible to tune in online and get a look at the wonderful concepts brought to the show.



It’s too early to tell if Honda will introduce more models, but the two we’ve seen so far are customized versions of the new Honda Fit and the Honda N-VAN. The quasi-overlander Fit seems to be wearing Honda Design decals on its side moldings, which means this is an official Honda effort. Still, it’s unlikely that the design will find its way to showrooms, even if it is close to the Fit Crosstar model we’ve seen before.



A careful look at the N-Van does not reveal any Honda Design badges, though I suspect that’s more for maintaining a clean look on its polished finish than any clue to the lunch truck N-Van’s provenance.



The custom Fit’s designation is a tipoff that the car is a hybrid. Recall that the next generation Honda Fits are getting the e:HEV hybrid drivetrain. If the name isn’t enough of a clue, then look at those LED fog lights, which come in the universal (partially) electrified blue color.

This custom Fit only makes us sadder that the Fit is no longer destined for our shores. All it takes is one look at the little off-roader to convince us that the Fit is truly a Swiss Army knife automobile.