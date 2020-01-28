This Could Be The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Before You're Supposed To See It

Photo : Cadillac

In today’s announcement and accompanying press release for updates to General Motors’ semi-autonomous driver-assistance technology, Super Cruise, we were treated to a little glance at the rear-end of what appears to be the upcoming 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Whether inadvertent or not, this definitely seems like the real thing, as it was part of an official Cadillac press image.

Photo : Cadillac

Advertisement

There’s a longer and more in-depth report coming, but this image is part of an announcement saying that Super Cruise will finally be offered on the new Escalade.

The header photo shows a gauge cluster view of what is presumably the Escalade, as there’d be no reason for any other car to have a photo of an Escalade-looking thing on its own dashboard. It was spotted by eagle-eyed Tony Markovich on Twitter.



The 2021 Escalade, which hasn’t officially been debuted yet, is rumored to have a V performance model, will have a giant screen in its interior and hopefully will be inoffensive-looking. It’ll be available during the second half of this year, Cadillac says.

Advertisement

True, the rear-end design of the new Cadillac doesn’t look terrible different from the outgoing model. But squares and right angles hardly go out of fashion. So why change what was already working?