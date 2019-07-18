Image: Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift is the best Fast and Furious movie. I will not be taking questions at this time. Any piece of follow-up tribute anyone makes to it will be met with swift and immediate appreciation. The latest? This a cappella dub of the first drift race.



The first race is important. It shows both us, the viewers, and the film’s main protagonist, Sean (Lucas Black) exactly how out of his depth he is when he arrives in Japan and thinks he can race. It’s his inaugural face-off with his rival, D.K. (Brian Tee) and the introduction to the movie’s title-style of driving.

If you’re a huge TD fan, then you know the scene by heart. You know the burbling sound of the DK’s 350Z. You know noise of Sean crashing. The squeal of the tires.

And now, here it is—but with a cappella.

This isn’t the full scene (though I kind of wish it was), but it’s still super fun! It’s a follow up to a MotoGP dub video user Vlosh made two weeks ago. That one is also worth checking out.

Advertisement

My personal challenge to Vlosh is that he does the safe-dragging scene from Fast Five next.