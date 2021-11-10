The old Ford Ranger is one of those wonderful small trucks that can do a lot of work for how cheap they cost, even right now. They also end up as the base for some pretty sweet builds. This 1995 Ranger for sale on Facebook Marketplace will stop you in your tracks. I mean, it’s a 6x6 small pickup with hydraulic steering rear wheels. I know, I’m surprised, too.

Advertisement

A reader sent me this ad, and it is filling me with wonder. I’ve owned a number of Rangers over the years and love them for what they are and what they can do. Look around, and you’ll see them do ing farm work, being daily commuters and even serving as pretty great off-road rigs. Perhaps this cheapness is part of why you’ll also see some downright silly Ranger builds. But I’ve never seen one like this.

Trucks with a 6x6 configuration aren’t new; we’ve written about quite a few of them. But there’s something about a humble old Ranger being turned into a 6x6 that really hits the spot.

The ad’s description for the truck leaves you with more questions than you started with.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter Cologne V6. This was good for 160 hp and 225 lb-ft torque when new, and the truck is said to have 125,000 original miles on it. The 4.0-liter was the biggest engine available, and even then the truck felt pokey at best. This one looks like it has a lot of work to do in this application.

Advertisement

The two rear axles are said to be from a military vehicle and are hydraulically steered. The ad doesn’t say, but these could be Rockwell 2.5-ton axles like the kind you’d see on SEMA trucks and off-road builds.

Advertisement

It also has 37-inch tires and a 60-gallon fuel tank to feed the engine, which probably gets far worse mpg than stock. The bed has been cut up to fit all of these changes, and I like how the fuel tank blends in so well that I didn’t notice it at first.

I can’t help but giggle because I feel like I’m listing the specs of a Dakar truck, not a 1995 Ford Ranger.



Advertisement

I reached out to the seller of this truck because I have to know more. Where did those axles come from? How does everything link up to what few Ford parts remain? Does that engine have trouble moving this thing around? As of writing they have not responded.

Advertisement

Either way, driving this thing is probably loads of fun and if you’re looking for attention, this will definitely deliver. It’s $8,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Chehalis, Washington, which seems like a surprisingly reasonable price so long as it’s all put together well.

Hat tip to David!