Car owners are left scratching their heads after a recent rash of car thefts from the parking garages at Orlando International Airport. The thieves had a preferred engine flavor as two Dodge Chargers, a Challenger, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee all equipped with Hellcats were believed to be nicked in the same day.

If you’ve ever parked your car in an airport parking garage, you might expect something in the way of security. That’s what the owners of four Stellantis vehicles equipped with the fabled 6.2-liter supercharged 707 horsepower Hellcat V8 thought when they paid a high price to park. Unfortunately, paying a lot to park didn’t mean security as their cars were all stolen from parking garages at Orlando International Airport, reports News 6 Orlando. T he airport doesn’t even have it on video.

I recommend watching the news report. If it weren’t for the stolen cars, this news report would be pretty wholesome. The reporters describe what a Hellcat is and dubbed in some revving engine noises. Then they hand it off to the owner of a stolen 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Gabriel Perez-Ocana, who truly understands why the Hellcats are awesome:

“The Hellcat is a breed of its own,” Perez-Ocana said. “It’s a 6.2 with a huge supercharger. I wanted to have a car that captured the most, pure form of American muscle and modern form, and the Hellcat seemed like the best option,” he said.

Joshua Murillo, owner of a black and red 2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat found his stolen after returning from a trip to Cancun.

The startling part in all of this is that the owners of the vehicles were told that there are no videos of their cars being stolen. Senior Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Carolyn Fennell would not confirm if the parking garages even have cameras. The only evidence of the thefts are exit tollbooth records and piles of broken glass where the cars used to be. Authorities believe that the vehicles were stolen a day or two before their owners returned home.

The owners are left leaving to believe that the garages don’t have cameras at all.

Sadly, airports aren’t the only places that Hellcats get stolen, because these cars appear to be quite the item for thieves. One dealership had 74 of them lifted from its lot. A dealership in Michigan lost three Hellcats. Our Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk press loaner even got stolen!

As for the owners of the Hellcats stolen from the Orlando International Airport, Murillo doesn’t reco mmend parking at the airport. Their stories are a cautionary tale that you car can get stolen from anywhere, even from a place that you think should be safe.