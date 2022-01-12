“I carpooled with a friend along to hopeful share driving duty to a work conference. It was a bad decision. I basically vetoed him driving and it nearly ended a friendship but living was more important.

“This guy had THAT habit of varying their speed a good 25+ on the highway without any context to driving conditions and bad habit sitting in the left lane. So on a 70mph stretch of highway he would ebb and flow from about 60mph to 85mph+ randomly. It was a yoyo effect. Not context to traffic so he would get annoyed if in his 85mph phase he would hit traffic and then get irate at folks tailgating when he was sitting in the left lane with no ambient traffic. He would create dangerous movements all around him.

“But that is not the worst. He would also adjust his driving seat during these spurts. Not just lumbar or tilt, everything. Just yanked the lever on the rail of a manual adjustment. So yeah, just moving the seat back and forth, would then the shift would make him do hard steering movements at highway speeds. Nearly killed us. I basically ended the trip then unless I drove. Of course he did not take that well, because he used to deliver pizzas and was therefore a good driver.”