Well, lets see. We added a small 2-pass cooler to the return on the power steering in one of my Volvo S70’s…. Because the system was getting warmer than we wanted on our electric. Pump… we took the pump off the accessory belt, and we installed an electric pump off a 2004 Mini Cooper in the back of the S70 next to the spare tire well. We did this to save 5~7hp load on the belt, along with moving weight to the rear which is very light… so part of the Saturday was fiddling with the system, and the other part was cleaning all the ATF off the driveway that missed the catch pan (which was a significant amount considering our lines run the length of the car… we also switched to a BMW fluid too which is a little lighter. That should help reduce heat too. Fortunately Mini’s design on the system was incredibly stupid in that it sat right next to their exhaust manifold, so the pump should be ok to get warm….

It actually tucked up pretty nicely and is higher than the body of the rest of the car, so hoping it will be fine when we go flying off the track. (Might throw a spare zip tie at it)