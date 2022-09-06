Who doesn’t love Labor Day? While the United States may not celebrate International Workers Day on May 1, for reasons that are complicated and mostly dumb, it’s nice to have something that shows appreciation for the workers of our nation . That, and it’s always nice to have a day off.

Of course, with all that time to yourself over three whole days off, you need something to do. Something fun, something that takes your mind off work. So today, we pose the question: What automotive activities did you get into over Labor Day weekend ?

Advertisement

When I was a kid, Labor Day usually meant vintage racing at Lime Rock Park. Camping out in a tent or a Land Cruiser for the whole long weekend (or, in one particularly fancy case, a rented RV with no hot water) and being awoken each day by the sounds of engines on one of the track’s few unmuffled weekends.

But, having grown up and moved out of Connecticut, I haven’t done a vintage weekend at Lime Rock in some time. Instead, I spent most of the long weekend apartment - hunting — but I made sure to reserve a few hours for practice on the new bike, learning everything from tucked-in highway riding to standing on the pegs over the cobblestones and battered pavement of Red Hook. I even did a bit of light rain riding, after failing to get back home before the weather hit.

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable Shoes Ponto Eco-friendly, comfort-friendly

Their multi-occasion styles take you from the office, to dinner, to neighborhood errands, with a sugarcane-based foam bottom and slick recycled leather upper. Buy at Ponto Advertisement

That was my automotive Labor Day . W hat was yours? Did you spend the weekend at a track, or pull your classic car out of the garage for a fresh clay bar and wax? Tell us in the comments, and we’ll collect our favorite answers tomorrow.