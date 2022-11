On the whole, 2022 was a pretty good year for Formula 1. New regulations and new cars helped bring about closer racing up and down the grid. Well, except at the front where Max Verstappen seemed to stake his claim pretty early on.

But, despite a dominant championship win for the Dutch driver, there were some good moments of action over the year. To find out some of the highlights, we turned to you.Here are some of the best moments of the 2022 F1 season, according to you.