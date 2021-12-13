As 2021 wraps up, so does this year’s racing action — and we’ve had some damn good events this year. To celebrate, we’ve compiled some of motorsport’s finest moments of the 2021 season. Some are long, and some are short. Some are funnier than others. But with a year this action-packed, it’s been hard to narrow it down.

I’ve had to leave out plenty, and I’m sure you’ll remind me of all the great moments I’ve forgotten this year — so I’m just going to go ahead and say that you should leave ‘em in the comments so we can all take a trip down memory lane together.

And if you want some more racing detail, look no further than Ryan King’s recap of the biggest news stories in motorsport this year.