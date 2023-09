IMO it isn’t so much for anyone else, it’s about setting the mood of the drive for me. I know there’s no way I’m looking cool, but I can feel that way in my own little bubble. (note: all of the below suck without a sub to back them up)

Around town at a leisurely pace: alt-J, An Awesome Wave (album)

Around town with my foot in it: Metallica, Garage Inc. (“Breadfan” to end of album)

Highway miles: Arctic Monkeys, AM (album)