These Cars Were Ruined By One Dealbreaking Flaw

Alfa Romeo 4C... ruined by the mandatory automated manual transmission: With a manual, it would have been perfect.﻿

and

I’m far from a manual elitist, moved on years ago and think that modern automatics are just better suited for modern cars, and that manuals feels almost out of place.

However, there’s some exceptions, and on the top of my list of exception is the Alfa-Romeo 4C.

It’s a car that offers nothing in terms of comfort and that is all about the driving experience and that is not breaking any speed records.

I don’t understand why a car that is essentially a better looking and less reliable Lotus Elise wouldn’t at least be offered with a manual transmission.